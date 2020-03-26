News Reporter’s Hilarious Reaction To Herd Of Bison Getting Too Close Goes Viral

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A 27-year-old reporter for KTVM in Montana thought a general assignment would be like any other he has done before, but when he peeped some uninvited guests he quickly practiced serious social distancing.
Deion Broxton, who is originally from Baltimore, Maryland, was filming at Yellowstone National Park in Montana on Wednesday, March 26 for a story on the park closing due to the coronavirus. While on camera, he saw a herd of bison coming his way.
"Oh my God. Oh my God," Broxton can be seen saying.
His eyes darted back and forth between the camera and the bison as he tried to stay focused. But Broxton was not about to take any chances, "Oh no, I ain't messing with you," he said while quickly walking out of the frame.
The video has been viewed over 7 million times.
Take a look for yourself below:
Broxton told The Baltimore Sun that out of the group of bison one stopped and continued to stare at him and began to walk toward him.
“I’m used to rats, not bison… They always say, ‘Stay at least 25 yards away from mammals. But that damn bison broke the 25-yard barrier and I was like, ‘Uhhh, I’m not dealing with this!’”
He also said, “I don’t know if he was actually going to come at me, but I knew I didn’t want to stick around to find out. I wasn’t trying to be on CNN for being killed by a bison.”
Photo by Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS