News Reporter’s Hilarious Reaction To Herd Of Bison Getting Too Close Goes Viral

A 27-year-old reporter for KTVM in Montana thought a general assignment would be like any other he has done before, but when he peeped some uninvited guests he quickly practiced serious social distancing.



Deion Broxton, who is originally from Baltimore, Maryland, was filming at Yellowstone National Park in Montana on Wednesday, March 26 for a story on the park closing due to the coronavirus. While on camera, he saw a herd of bison coming his way.

"Oh my God. Oh my God," Broxton can be seen saying.

His eyes darted back and forth between the camera and the bison as he tried to stay focused. But Broxton was not about to take any chances, "Oh no, I ain't messing with you," he said while quickly walking out of the frame.

The video has been viewed over 7 million times.

Take a look for yourself below: