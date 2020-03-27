Ayanna Pressley Reveals Coronavirus Test Results

“Relieved to share that I have tested negative for #COVID19,” she wrote. “I am at home recovering from the flu and working remotely with my team to support our community through this crisis. I am touched by the outpouring of support and concern for me and my family.”

The Massachusetts congresswoman tweeted on Friday afternoon (March 27) that she tested negative for the potentially deadly disease.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley has revealed the results of the coronavirus test she took on Wednesday (March 25).

Thanks for the well wishes all. At home in Boston with my family getting some rest and awaiting #COVIDー19 test results. Sending our continued gratitude to all of the healthcare workers on the frontlines of this fight in Massachusetts. https://t.co/2ZRSdGWN3J

PREVIOUS:

Rep. Ayanna Pressley is being tested for the coronavirus after she experienced flu-like symptoms.

According to spokesperson Lina Francis, the congresswoman "sought professional medical treatment out of an abundance of caution.”

Pressley’s fellow Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton announced on Wednesday (March 25) that he will also self-quarantine due to possible symptoms, including tightness in his chest and a low-grade fever.

RELATED: Why Idris Elba’s Doctors Say He Could Be Immune To Coronavirus Now

Rep. Katie Porter of California, who served as a co-chairwoman of Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign with Pressley, also announced she will self-quarantine this week as she awaits test results.

Three members of Congress have tested positive for COVID-19, including Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Utah’s Ben McAdams and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

According to The New York Times, over 85,000 people in the United States are infected with the coronavirus and over 1,000 have died. There are over 2,500 reported infections in the state of Illinois alone.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus and contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.