Watch ‘Today’s’ Hoda Kotb Break Down In Tears Over Huge COVID-19 Donation To Louisiana

The coronavirus has been devastating the globe and clearly taking its toll on all of us. TODAY news anchor Hoda Kotb is no different and clearly is starting to feel some of the pressures of the pandemic after breaking down in tears on camera.



Kotb was talking to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees about how the virus has affected his city. The coronavirus death rate in Louisiana currently leads the entire world and several communities in the state are currently facing rising numbers of unemployment. Brees saw what was happening and did something about it donating $5 million to help feed people throughout the state. Kotb, 55, was a former anchor at WWL-TV in New Orleans early in her career and still has an affinity for the place she once called home.



“I actually think a lot of things are contagious, including generosity. Our hope is that because you let us know you made this big generous donation other people can look and say, ‘Hey, maybe I can help out too.’ Drew, we love you,” said Kotb.

Brees replied, “Love you too, Hoda,” which moved Kotb to tears.



"I'm sorry," she said.



"Hoda, I know it's a lot," Savannah Guthrie added on the air. "Hoda, I'm so sorry, hon. Take a moment. It's a lot. I know where your heart is, my dear, I do."



See below:

