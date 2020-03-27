Watch ‘Today’s’ Hoda Kotb Break Down In Tears Over Huge COVID-19 Donation To Louisiana

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The coronavirus has been devastating the globe and clearly taking its toll on all of us. TODAY news anchor Hoda Kotb is no different and clearly is starting to feel some of the pressures of the pandemic after breaking down in tears on camera.
Kotb was talking to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees about how the virus has affected his city. The coronavirus death rate in Louisiana currently leads the entire world and several communities in the state are currently facing rising numbers of unemployment. Brees saw what was happening and did something about it donating $5 million to help feed people throughout the state. Kotb, 55, was a former anchor at WWL-TV in New Orleans early in her career and still has an affinity for the place she once called home.
“I actually think a lot of things are contagious, including generosity. Our hope is that because you let us know you made this big generous donation other people can look and say, ‘Hey, maybe I can help out too.’ Drew, we love you,” said Kotb.
Brees replied, “Love you too, Hoda,” which moved Kotb to tears.
"I'm sorry," she said.
"Hoda, I know it's a lot," Savannah Guthrie added on the air. "Hoda, I'm so sorry, hon. Take a moment. It's a lot. I know where your heart is, my dear, I do."
See below:
It's been nearly three weeks since Louisiana recorded their first case of COVID-19. In that time, 83 people have died while 2,305 are known to be infected with the coronavirus to date. According to The New York Times, over 85,000 people in the United States are infected with the coronavirus and over 1,000 have died.
For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
