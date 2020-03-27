LeBron James Shouts Out UCLA’s Health Staff Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

It’s been a tough week for healthcare workers across the country, and LeBron James is using his platform to show his appreciation for the incredible job his local doctors, nurses and hospital staff are doing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted to his Instagram, the Lakers star offered his encouraging words to nurses, doctors and administrators at the health facilities, which is the same place that Lakers players are treated.

"I just want to let you know that ya'll hard work and ya'll dedication does not go unnoticed," James said with the hashtag “I play for #TeamLA” and UCLA Health logo watermarking the video. "The James Gang family here thanks you guys and hopefully we can get back on our feet and we can get back to our everyday lives very soon."

Los Angeles county currently has 670 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Many of the UCLA doctors, nurses and support staff are facing an uphill battle by not only treating patients with coronavirus, but helping prevent the spread to others as well.

Staff at hospitals across America have put in tons of overtime hours to deal with the pandemic. And while LeBron isn’t currently contracted with COVID-19, the work the hospital is doing is something LeBron has noted and is very thankful for.

"I just want to say thank you once again," James said. "Like I said, do not think for one second that you guys are not recognized, that you guys are going unnoticed."

He added, "The time and the commitment that you guys are putting in, it's truly commendable and remarkable at the same time. So, God bless you guys and can't wait to see you guys again. One love."