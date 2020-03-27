Surprise Guest Barack Obama Joins Steph Curry And Dr. Anthony Fauci For IG COVID-19 Chat

In the effort to spread information about combating the coronavirus further than the proliferation of the disease itself, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry took to Instagram to have a conversation with one of the leading national voices on the pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. But they were also joined in their IG Live chat by one of the biggest supporters of efforts to combat the virus: former President Barack Obama. "Listen to the science. Do your part and take care of each other. Thank you, Steph and Dr. Fauci," Obama wrote in scrolling comments as the conversation went on.

RELATED: Steph Curry Teams Up With Dr. Anthony Fauci To Answer COVID-19 Questions



Fauci explained to Curry and his social media audience how coronavirus is transmitted, how people of all ages are vulnerable to be infected, who is most vulnerable, why social distancing and hand washing guidelines are so important, and at what point the country could get back to some semblance of normality.



Fauci said that could happen when the nation “turns the corner” on getting the number of new cases down to a manageable level.

Curry has been active in trying to stem the tide of COVID-19, having donated 1 million meals to the Alameda County Food Bank. He also joined other Warriors players, coaches and owners to donate $1 million to Chase Center workers in San Francisco, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Obama, who has typically remained silent during his successor’s turn in office, has become more vocal about fighting coronavirus this week, using his own social media accounts to put out necessary information to his 114.7 million Twitter followers.