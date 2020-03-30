Black Twitter Cheers Reporter Yamiche Alcindor Standing Up To Trump's 'You People' Comment

Twitter is praising Yamiche Alcindor, a Black journalist for PBS NewsHour, for her perfect reaction to Donald Trump dismissing her with hostile and racist remarks.

During a coronavirus task force briefing on Sunday (March 29), Alcindor was given the mic to question the president, CNN reports. She brought up Trump’s earlier suggestion that some states don’t need as much medical equipment as they are requesting.

The president immediately denied the comments, cutting her off several times.

Trump told her to “be nice” and not “be threatening.” He also said, “Listen, why don’t you people act — listen, why don’t you act a little more positive.”

But Alcindor held her ground despite the president’s “you people” comment.

As Trump continued to say, “I didn’t say that, I did not say that…,” Alcindor interrupted with the perfect clapback, "I was quoting you directly from your interview with Sean Hannity."

Alcindor was referring to Trump’s conversation on Thursday (March 26) during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

"I don't believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators," Trump told Hannity during the program, Business Insider reports. "You know, you go into major hospitals sometimes and they'll have two ventilators. Now all of a sudden they're saying, 'Can we order 30,000 ventilators?'"

Being praised for her ability to calmly lay down the receipts, Alcindor later hopped on Twitter to share her thoughts on her exchange with the president. She claims she’s not the first Black person to be told “be nice.”

