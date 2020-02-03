Two Suspects Indicted For The Murder Of Clark Atlanta Univ. Student Alexis Crawford

Written by BET Staff

Two suspects in the murder of 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford have officially been indicted with murder. One was Crawford’s roommate, and the other, the roommate’s alleged boyfriend or lover. According to CBS, the indictment came from a Fulton County Grand Jury. Jordyn Jones, a 22-year-old female who was Crawford’s rooommate, was charged with a total of six counts including: murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and concealing the death of another.

According to CNN, On Oct. 26, days before Alexis Crawford was killed, Jones’ alleged boyfriend Barron Brantley allegedly raped Crawford. According to police reports, he then assisted Jones in murdering Crawford. Brantley, 21, was indicted on murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, concealing the death of another, and aggravated sodomy. The one count of aggravated sodomy was for unlawfully and forcefully anally sodomizing Crawford on October 26, 2019, five days before the murder, which was on October 31.

It all started when Crawford accused her roommate’s’ boyfriend, Brantley, of rape, causing tension between the two roommates. On the evening of Oct. 30, Crawford found out Jones was secretly letting Brantley, her alleged rapist, stay in Jones’ bedroom after the alleged sexual assault, and they allegedly got into a physical altercation in their apartment.

#BREAKING: Couple indicted in death of Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford. https://t.co/taLHh6k55x pic.twitter.com/Cs9eE3Rq32 — AJC (@ajc) January 31, 2020

During their fight, Brantley got involved and began choking Crawford, and Jones eventually put a black trash bag over her face, allegedly suffocating the 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. The couple then placed Crawford’s body in a plastic bin and cleaned blood from the living room. Brantley and Jones reportedly dumped Crawford’s body at Exchange Park in Dekalb County.

Crawford’s family reported her missing on Nov. 1 and Jones told police she took the victim to the liquor store on Oct. 30, but she woke up the next morning on Oct. 31 and Crawford wasn’t in their apartment. Surveillance video from the apartment complex’s parking garage showed Jones and Brantley leaving around 3 a.m. on Oct. 31, WSB-TV Atlanta reports. They were seen pulling Jones’ car up to a door that leads to her apartment with Crawford, which is when the couple reportedly put the victim's body into the car.