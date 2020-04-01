Georgia Nurse Who Quit During Facebook Rant Now Regrets Leaving Her Job

Melissa Thomas Scott, a Georgia nurse is regretting her decision to quit her job after being assigned on a floor where patients tested positive for COVID-19.

The mother of four is a breast cancer survivor who went viral last week after she took to social media in an act of frustration and desperation to vent her feelings. Now, Scott is speaking with Tamron Hall on IG Live (which has replaced her usual daytime talk show) explaining that she “reacted out of stress.”

Working as a nurse for three years, Scott says that she does wish that she handled the situation differently.

“I worked hard for my nursing degree, of course I don’t want to just give up nursing and I love where I work,” she said. “I doubt that they are going to let me come back and I do regret how I handled it. You’re not thinking clearly when you’re upset.”

Scott walked out of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia which had been the most impacted facility in the state with more than 350 patients battling the novel coronavirus.