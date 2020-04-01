Janelle Monáe, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks And Others Come Together To Encourage Participation In 2020 Census

Top celebrities including Janelle Monáe, Selena Gomez, Megan Rapinoe and Tom Hanks are joining with social activist groups When We All Vote, ATTN and CensusCounts.org in a video encouraging us all to participate in the 2020 Census.

The video’s message comes at a very uncertain time for the nation and the organizers say they want to be sure that everyone is counted in order to ensure fair government apportionment of funds to local populations. That can only be accomplished, however, if the government has an accurate count of the nation’s populace.

“At a time like this, we are feeling a lot of uncertainty, and it’s critical that the people representing us understand our communities and our needs,” When We All Vote co-chair Selena Gomez said in a statement.

“I’m excited to encourage everyone to take a few minutes to participate in the 2020 Census online, over the phone or by mail — because we all can have an impact on what our future looks like.”

In prior years, census takers would come to homes to collect information, but because of social distancing measures, the U.S. Census Bureau has made the process even simplier to go online and fill out a census form. Families and individuals can also complete the document they receive in the mail and send it back to the agency.

Data drawn from the census will be used for the next decade to draw electoral districts and to portion out $750 billion in federal funds which goes towards vital areas like infrastructure, education, health care, and law enforcement just to name a few.