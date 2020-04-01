NBA Player Rudy Gobert Hits The Gym After Coronavirus Recovery

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Rudy Gobert is “back at it” following his recovery from the coronavirus.
On Tuesday (March 31), the Utah Jazz player posted a video on Instagram of him boxing with his trainer in an empty gym. The 27-year-old captioned the post, “Back at it.”
Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, ultimately leading to the NBA suspending its season. Teammate Donovan Mitchell also announced he tested positive.
RELATED: Rudy Gobert Says He’s Lost Two Of His Five Senses Due To COVID-19
Both NBA players were reportedly cleared by Utah’s state health department on Friday (March 27), according to Bleacher Report.
Gobert apologized to fans during his weeks in quarantine after a video showing him jokingly touching reporters’ microphones prior to testing positive for the coronavirus sparked outrage.
The All-Star center posted a message saying his actions were careless, and he donated $500,000 to those impacted by the virus, according to CNN.
There’s no word yet on when the NBA season will resume, but it looks like Rudy Gobert wants to make sure he’s back in shape for when the day comes.
(Photo: Chris Gardner/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS