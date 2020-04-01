NBA Player Rudy Gobert Hits The Gym After Coronavirus Recovery

On Tuesday (March 31), the Utah Jazz player posted a video on Instagram of him boxing with his trainer in an empty gym. The 27-year-old captioned the post, “Back at it.”

Rudy Gobert is “back at it” following his recovery from the coronavirus.

A post shared by Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) on Mar 31, 2020 at 3:21pm PDT

Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, ultimately leading to the NBA suspending its season. Teammate Donovan Mitchell also announced he tested positive.

Both NBA players were reportedly cleared by Utah’s state health department on Friday (March 27), according to Bleacher Report.

Gobert apologized to fans during his weeks in quarantine after a video showing him jokingly touching reporters’ microphones prior to testing positive for the coronavirus sparked outrage.

The All-Star center posted a message saying his actions were careless, and he donated $500,000 to those impacted by the virus, according to CNN.