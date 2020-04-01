NBA Player Rudy Gobert Hits The Gym After Coronavirus Recovery

The Utah Jazz player is “back at it.”

Published Yesterday

Written by Vanessa Etienne

Rudy Gobert is “back at it” following his recovery from the coronavirus. 

On Tuesday (March 31), the Utah Jazz player posted a video on Instagram of him boxing with his trainer in an empty gym. The 27-year-old captioned the post, “Back at it.”

Back at it

Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, ultimately leading to the NBA suspending its season. Teammate Donovan Mitchell also announced he tested positive.

Both NBA players were reportedly cleared by Utah’s state health department on Friday (March 27), according to Bleacher Report.

Gobert apologized to fans during his weeks in quarantine after a video showing him jokingly touching reporters’ microphones prior to testing positive for the coronavirus sparked outrage. 

The All-Star center posted a message saying his actions were careless, and he donated $500,000 to those impacted by the virus, according to CNN.

I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.

There’s no word yet on when the NBA season will resume, but it looks like Rudy Gobert wants to make sure he’s back in shape for when the day comes.

(Photo: Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

