'Cosby Show' Actor Geoffrey Owens Calls Trader Joe’s Workers Heroes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Respected for his role as Elvin on The Cosby Show, actor Geoffrey Owens resurfaced in 2018 when a photo of him working at Trader Joe’s was taken without his knowledge and went viral.

Now Owens is speaking on behalf of his former staff who are considered essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The real heroes are the people who, right now, are working at Trader Joe’s, as well as so many other grocery stores and supermarkets, throughout this country and throughout the world,” he told PEOPLE. “In handling, organizing and serving food products to us, these people, like our medical caregivers, are literally risking their lives for our good. This is true heroism.”

Owens who worked at Trader Joe’s for 15 months said that people considered him a hero. But he disagreed at the recognition saying that he took on the job out of necessity to provide for himself and his family.

“I admired these colleagues more than I can describe. I admire them even more now,” he continued. “When the coronavirus is gone, let’s not forget what these workers have done - what they do. It’s so easy to take them for granted, but what we should be saying to them every day is “Thank you for your service.”

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.