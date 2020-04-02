Future 40: Arielle Loren Is Helping Women Entrepreneurs Level Up

Arielle Loren, CEO of 100K Incubator

Arielle Loren is a successful business strategist and funding expert for women. As the founder and CEO of 100K Incubator, the first business-funding mobile app designed exclusively for women, she's worked tirelessly to put capital into the hands of those who often face the most obstacles.

Her groundbreaking app helps women get better educated on their funding options and connects both established businesswomen and aspiring entrepreneurs with potential investors.

After receiving her master's in management at Harvard, Loren decided to merge her business and consulting expertise to show women entrepreneurs not only how to get money, but what to do with it once they are funded

"We found that there are a lot of entrepreneurs who just don't set their businesses up right from the beginning," Loren revealed in an interview with BET. "The truth of the matter is, if you set it up right from the beginning, it becomes a lot easier to get access to the funding, and to be able to scale [up] later."