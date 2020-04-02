Rev. Al Sharpton Pleads For Black Churches To Refrain From Services

Some churches are insisting on having services, despite several states demanding people practice social distancing as one way to stop the rampant spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Reverend Al Sharpton is now speaking directly to Black churches who have not heeded the warning and asking pastors and parishioners alike to stay away from public services.

Sharpton wrote on Twitter, “I convened a call with the heads of the nation’s largest historically Black religious denominations & other faith leaders to call on clergy to refrain from having church services as we head into Palm Sunday and Easter Holy Week.”

Sharpton is asking for church leaders to create all church services online for the near future.

See below.