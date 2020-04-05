Future 40: Photographer Jermaine Horton Makes Every Shot Count

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Jermaine Horton, Photographer
Jermaine Horton is not your average wedding and portrait photographer. The Chicago-based photographer went viral after a powerful shoot with 8-year-old Marian Scott, who was turned away from her school picture day for wearing red hair extensions. Horton stepped up and organized a creative and colorful photoshoot for Marian to celebrate her unique style.
"Confidence is a process, especially when you are rebuilding someone's confidence, especially a child because they are so fragile. So we want to make sure that she feels not just great that day but going forward, that it's ongoing and she still feels that support," Horton told WILX-TV.
The touching moment inspired him to continue empowering children through an initiative he founded called The Art of Confidence Project. The 37-year-old has gone on to provide photoshoots for other children who have faced disrimination because of their hair, teaching them to embrace their authentic selves.
Growing up in the inner city, Horton knows how much kids need confidence and direction, and he channels that energy into education and his creative and dynamic shoots.
photo courtesy Jermaine Horton
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS