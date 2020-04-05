Future 40: Photographer Jermaine Horton Makes Every Shot Count

Jermaine Horton, Photographer

Jermaine Horton is not your average wedding and portrait photographer. The Chicago-based photographer went viral after a powerful shoot with 8-year-old Marian Scott, who was turned away from her school picture day for wearing red hair extensions. Horton stepped up and organized a creative and colorful photoshoot for Marian to celebrate her unique style.

"Confidence is a process, especially when you are rebuilding someone's confidence, especially a child because they are so fragile. So we want to make sure that she feels not just great that day but going forward, that it's ongoing and she still feels that support," Horton told WILX-TV.