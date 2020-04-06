Fitness Training Triplets Bring Exercises To Your Home

Philadelphia fitness trainers and UPenn graduates, Malik, Ahmad, and Khalil Jones, are triplets bringing tips and exercise moves to your television screen during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-olds are certified trainers teaching at different studios under their brand Triyo Fitness.

“It was kind of something that came out of a passion,” Khalil says, speaking to Good Morning America about how the brothers got their individual gigs at different gyms. “We really enjoyed fitness and just being active. We built it into what was at first a side hustle, something we were working on when we were going to school. But now we are full time and complete into it because we know it’s something that we love, we do it together as a team, that makes it so much better.”