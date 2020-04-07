Rep. John Lewis Endorses Joe Biden for President: ‘We Need His Voice’

Georgia congressman Rep. John Lewis endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for President in a call with reporters on Monday, saying “it is my belief that we need Joe Biden now more than ever before,” The Hill reported.

"We need his voice. We need his leadership now more than ever before," said Lewis. "We need someone who is going to get our country on the right side of history, and help save our planet."

Lewis, 80, revered as a Civil Rights Movement icon who led a small army of demonstrators in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., in what’s come to be known as “Bloody Sunday” used that experience in his call for younger generations to support Biden.

"I would say to young people it is my hope that you would not be beaten or arrested or jailed," he explained. "Let's go out and vote, and help elect a man of conscience."

He also added that he likes the idea of Biden having a woman as his running mate, which he pledged to do during the last Democratic Presidential Debate.

"We have plenty of able women. Some are black, white, Latino, Asian American, Native American. I think the time is long past for making the White House look like the whole of America," Lewis said.

He also created a campaign video for Biden, which shows footage of civil rights demonstrations including images of himself and Martin Luther King Jr. It touted Biden as “a man who cannot and will not rest when he sees injustice in our American home.”