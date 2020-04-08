Former Georgia Congressman Wants To Give Away Guns To Defend Against ‘Looting Hordes From Atlanta’

Paul Broun, a former congressman who is hoping to be elected once again to the U.S. House of Representatives, is using pandemic fear-mongering in his latest advertisement.

The Republican politician from Georgia warns in the TV spot that citizens of his state may have to defend themselves against “looting hordes from Atlanta” during the continued outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In uncertain times like these, the right to defend yourself, your property and your family could not be more important,” the congressman warns.

Broun served as Georgia’s 10th congressional district rep from 2007 to 2015 and touts an AR-15 as the ultimate “liberty machine.” In hopes that his fear-invoking ad will help him get re-elected he’s giving away a semi-automatic rifle to “one lucky person” who signs up for his email updates.

This isn’t the first of Broun’s horrid proclamations. He’s touted during a previous Senate campaign to have been the first member of Congress to call former President Barack Obama a socialist, saying Obama “would like nothing more than to ban the AR-15.”

Broun has been trying to get back into elected office ever since he was voted out in 2015. He ran for senate in 2016, but lost to David Perdue in the primary. Perdue went on to win the general election for the seat. Broun is currently running again for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Watch Broun’s latest ad below.