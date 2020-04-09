Barack Obama Does The One Thing Trump Won’t Do To Beat COVID-19

The former president shared a tweet with his followers explaining that the country needs a “robust system of testing and monitoring — something we have yet to put in place nationwide.”

On Wednesday (April 8) Barack Obama said although social distancing is successful in battling the coronavirus pandemic, it won’t be enough.

Social distancing bends the curve and relieves some pressure on our heroic medical professionals. But in order to shift off current policies, the key will be a robust system of testing and monitoring – something we have yet to put in place nationwide. https://t.co/evkTSrzReB

Obama’s tweet serves as a contrast to President Donald Trump, who also tweeted Wednesday that the country will open up “sooner rather than later.”

RELATED: Barack Obama Calls Out Trump Administration For Fuel Efficiency Standards

According to Guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "decisions about testing are at the discretion of state and local health departments and/or individual clinicians."

CNN reports that Trump has yet to share any support for a national testing system such as those set in place in South Korea and China.

Obama has continued to share encouraging messages as the nation is impacted by COVID-19.

The former president also sent a tweet last month, thanking those who are on the frontlines fighting the disease saying, “They’re giving everything.”