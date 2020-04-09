Barack Obama Does The One Thing Trump Won’t Do To Beat COVID-19

Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks on the stage as he attends an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 13 December 2019. Obama and his wife Michelle are in Kuala Lumpur for the inaugural Leaders: Asia-Pacific conference, focused on promoting women's education in the region. (Photo by Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Trump has yet to support an important measure to save lives.

Published Yesterday

Written by Vanessa Etienne

On Wednesday (April 8) Barack Obama said although social distancing is successful in battling the coronavirus pandemic, it won’t be enough.

The former president shared a tweet with his followers explaining that the country needs a “robust system of testing and monitoring — something we have yet to put in place nationwide.”

Obama’s tweet serves as a contrast to President Donald Trump, who also tweeted Wednesday that the country will open up “sooner rather than later.”

According to Guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "decisions about testing are at the discretion of state and local health departments and/or individual clinicians." 

CNN reports that Trump has yet to share any support for a national testing system such as those set in place in South Korea and China.

Obama has continued to share encouraging messages as the nation is impacted by COVID-19. 

The former president also sent a tweet last month, thanking those who are on the frontlines fighting the disease saying, “They’re giving everything.”

