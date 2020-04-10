Tennessee Mayor And Wife Host Virtual Game Night Amid Pandemic

Like much of the country, Bolivar, Tennessee, a town with only 5,000 residents has been affected by the coronavirus and cases are on the rise.

In effort to inspire others to stay home, Mayor Julian McTizic and his wife began hosting virtual game nights, which has now gone viral.



Mayor McTizic told Good Morning America, "This is the first time we’ve been through COVID-19 but this is not the first time we’ve been through a crisis. We’ve been through struggles and made it through and we’ll make it through this one together."



McTizic’s wife Demetria added, "It’s been overwhelming. People say that it’s a bright spot in the darkness for them and they look forward to game night every night at 8 p.m. It means everything. We love people so much. For us to be able to help in a small way with all the craziness means everything to us."



In addition to playing games with cash prizes designed to encourage residents to spend locally, at 8 p.m. the father of four also debriefs his town on the latest coronavirus news.



See the clip below:

