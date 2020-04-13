Kansas City Sees An Extremely High Rate Of African American Coronavirus Diagnoses

Several cities with large numbers of African Americans are reporting disproportionate rates of coronavirus infections. Now, officials in Kansas City, Missouri say Black residents make up 50 percent of cases there, despite only comprising 30 percent of the city’s population, according to the local health department.

The Kansas City Star reports that despite the disproportionate rate of reported infections, there is a broad lack of testing and possibly only 10 percent of cases are known by officials. But, like in other cities, health disparities also tell the story behind the COVID-19 spread here as well.

“African Americans are overrepresented in low-wage, front-line jobs,” Gwen Grant, CEO and president of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City told the KC Star. “Our people are disproportionately struggling with chronic illnesses that place them at greater risk of contracting, and dying from, the coronavirus.”

Kansas City’s mayor Quinton Lucas believes what is happening is a culmination of things that all contributed to the disparities.

“What we are seeing is a representation of every inequality that we have in our community,” Lucas said. “In this situation I fear that as time goes on this crisis seems to have impacted a number of communities including communities of color and we wouldn’t have the health infrastructure to support them.”