Michelle Obama Shares Support For Mail-In Voting Legislation

Michelle Obama is showing support for a new mail-in voting legislation as the 2020 presidential election approaches amid coronavirus social distancing recommendations.

According to CNN, the former first lady and When We All Vote, a nonpartisan organization she co-chairs, announced their support for Democratic legislation that hopes to expand access to mail in voting and early voting amid the pandemic that finds many in the country quarantined to their homes.

Obama announced her position on Monday (April 13) in a press release.

"Americans should never have to choose between making their voices heard and keeping themselves and their families safe," Obama said in the statement. "Expanding access to vote-by-mail, online voter registration and early voting are critical steps for this moment -- and they're long overdue."

The support for the Democratic legislation follows President Donald Trump’s strong opposition to expanding mail-in voting because of his unfounded concerns over voter fraud, AP News reports.

The new bill, which was introduced last month, will reportedly require states to offer absentee voting to all voters, allow voters to request ballots electronically and allow ballots to be requested up to five days before an election.