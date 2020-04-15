McDonald’s Apologizes After Restaurant In China Posts Sign Banning Black People

A sign was found posted on the door of a branch of the fast food restaurant in the city of Guangzhou and went viral on social media. "We've been informed that from now on black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant," the sign read, presumably because of recently surfaced racist attitudes in the country over foreigners and COVID-19. "Please understand the inconvenience caused."

McDonald’s is under fire after a location in China posted a sign prohibiting Black people from entering its premises.

Again, for those who still doubt that Black people and particularly #AfricansinChina are being targeted we feel it is our duty to share this. A sign at a @McDonalds restaurant seems to make this perfectly clear pic.twitter.com/FaveKrdQHi

In a statement from a representative from McDonald’s says the sign was removed and the restaurant was temporarily shut down. The rep also said to USA Today that the sign is "not representative of our inclusive values." McDonald's also said the branch’s employees and managers will undergo "values" training.

The BBC and CNN reports that amid the coronavirus pandemic, Black people in the Chinese city of Guangzhou have been subjected to mandatory tests and quarantine even if they have no travel history. They’ve also reportedly been the target of discrimination in hotels, restaurants and other public spaces.

Several cities throughout China have large communities of Black expatriates, including students and merchants, most of them from Africa. Governments in Kenya, Nigeria and other nations are reacting strongly, and demanding explanation from China about the discrimination.

The U.S. Consulate General in China is advising that African-Americans "avoid the Guangzhou metropolitan area until further notice.”

Five Nigerian nationals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city.