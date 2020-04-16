Future 40: Aaron Warrick And His Friends Created This Self-Care Mobile App

Aaron Warrick, Dante Wade and Greg Wilson

Founders of ElevateApp

A STEM advocate and innovator, Aaron Warrick is the co-founder and CEO of ElevateApp, LLC. The inspirational and self-care guided mobile app focuses on a one-on-one guide for physical, mental, and emotional growth.

The Elevate app was created for anyone who wants to prioritize self-care and overcome adversity during the process. Warrick says it holds the essentials for users to manifest their best selves with pieces of wisdom, guidance and inspiration.

The Philadelphia native co-founded the app along with his friends Greg Wilson and Dante Wade. All three attended Lincoln University. Warrick and Wade are fraternity brothers and Wilson was Warrick's college roommate.