Pregnant Woman Carjacks News Van With Pregnant Reporter Inside

Two pregnant women in Atlanta were involved in a police chase after one of them carjacked a news van with the other inside.

The incident took place around 5:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, April 15, when CBS46′s Iyani Hughes was in the back of the vehicle on her computer after wrapping up an early morning report, according to CBS News.

Seniqua Lunsford, who is also pregnant, allegedly jumped into the driver's seat of the vehicle and sped off. Hughes, who was still in the van, hit the floor and screamed as Lunsford tore through the streets. Hughes’ cameraman witnessed the carjacking/abduction as he was getting in his own car in order to follow social distancing rules.

RELATED: Student’s Tweet Asking Barack Obama To Give Commencement Address Goes Viral

Hughes newsroom colleague, anchor Karyn Greer, could hear the commotion via the live feed from the van to the newsroom. “I heard a blood-curdling scream, I heard a car speed off and was asking 'What happened? What happened?” Greer later said.