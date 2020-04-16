Why Student’s Request For Barack Obama To Give ‘National Commencement Speech’ Amid COVID-19 Quarantine Went Viral

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to require social distancing, high school and college seniors are missing out on graduation ceremonies as thousands of institutions keep their campuses closed for the remainder of the academic year.

But many students and others supporting the seniors are rallying together to request former President Barack Obama deliver a virtual national commencement speech for the class of 2020.

“Hi @BarackObama! Like most high school/college seniors, I’m saddened by the loss of milestone events, prom & graduation,” a student named Lincoln said on Twitter on Tuesday (April 14). “In an unprecedented time, it would give us great comfort to hear your voice. We ask you to consider giving a national commencement speech to the class of 2020.”