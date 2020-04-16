Why Student’s Request For Barack Obama To Give ‘National Commencement Speech’ Amid COVID-19 Quarantine Went Viral

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
While the coronavirus pandemic continues to require social distancing, high school and college seniors are missing out on graduation ceremonies as thousands of institutions keep their campuses closed for the remainder of the academic year.
But many students and others supporting the seniors are rallying together to request former President Barack Obama deliver a virtual national commencement speech for the class of 2020.
“Hi @BarackObama! Like most high school/college seniors, I’m saddened by the loss of milestone events, prom & graduation,” a student named Lincoln said on Twitter on Tuesday (April 14). “In an unprecedented time, it would give us great comfort to hear your voice. We ask you to consider giving a national commencement speech to the class of 2020.”
Lincoln’s tweet quickly went viral receiving over 33,000 retweets and over 159,000 likes. Shortly after, the hashtag #ObamaCommencement2020 started trending online as more students supported and shared the idea.
Many students even expressed that they would also want to see former first lady Michelle Obama make an appearance too.
According to People, a source said the Obamas are flattered but do not have a response to the request yet.
Fingers crossed for the hopeful seniors!
Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS