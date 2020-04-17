Bill Cosby’s Early Release Fate During Coronavirus Outbreak Decided By Governor

Inmates across the country have been released to stop the spread of COVID-19 in overcrowded prisons and jails.

However, Bill Cosby will remain behind bars due to a new order from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

According to the order, inmates are not eligible for release if they are convicted or sentenced for “a crime of violence, or any criminal attempt, criminal solicitation, or criminal conspiracy to commit a crime of violence.”

Cosby is currently serving three to 10 years in prison after a jury convicted him of aggravated indecent assault.



Back on March 25, Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt told the Daily News, “Mr. Cosby is elderly and blind and always needs to be escorted around the prison by support service inmates.”



Wyatt continued, “Prisons and jails around the country are becoming infested with coronavirus cases, and it’s only a matter of time before Mr. Cosby’s prison likely falls victim to the virus.”



Despite his conviction, Cosby still has supporters. Tameka “Tiny” Harris said on an April 6 episode of the The Tiny Jo Show podcast, “I think it’s f**ked up what you women did to Bill. ‘Cause nine times out of ten, real talk, y’all was trying to f**k y’all way to the top.”

The reality star also advocated for Cosby’s release saying, “I just feel like Bill is older, and he’s been in there doing his time.”

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.