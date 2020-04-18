Trump Advisor Compares ‘Reopen America’ Protestors To Rosa Parks

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
One of Donald Trump’s appointees to be a part of the White House council to reopen the country believes conservatives who are protesting Democratic governors to “reopen America” despite the obvious Covid-19 risks are like Rosa Parks.
GOP strategist Stephen Moore made the comment this weekend in a Washington Post story published about the fringe nationwide protests of people who are demanding the economy re-open regardless of the risks of spreading the coronavirus, which is still at its peak.
The so-called protests are in response to stay-at-home orders in 42 states that have banned anyone except essential workers from being in public. The orders were issued to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, and has largely been considered successful when followed. Protesters believe these CDC-endorsed measures are infringing on their civil liberties.
"I think there's a boiling point that has been reached and exceeded,” he said. “I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties."
Of course, Moore’s getting ripped for his comments on social media.
Stephen Moore calls them “modern-day Rosa Parks.” But Parks desired different freedoms.— Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) April 18, 2020
These folk want the freedom to infect, like they have wanted the freedom to enslave, lynch, deport, exclude, rob. They have always protested the "loss of liberties." https://t.co/oJQqmuU4Nm
Stephen Moore, please kindly stfu. Times are entirely too dangerous to politely disagree or offer filtered retorts. The #MAGA tribe is killing us. And I’d rather fight to the death before I lay down & die. They dropped civility a long time ago. Cool. Bc I’ve got none for you.✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/UONCAUXIXd— @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) April 18, 2020
Just a reminder of who Stephen Moore really is https://t.co/0weokWJ0t7— Brian Murphy (@Burrite) April 18, 2020
Stephen Moore, who has never met a black woman he didn’t love to interrupt, is comparing the people protesting the stay-at-home protestors to Rosa Parks. https://t.co/lWE7lNnsZS pic.twitter.com/SeSyASnfsz— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 18, 2020
Stephen Moore says the right-wing activists protesting stay-at-home orders are — I’m not joking — “modern-day Rosa Parks” https://t.co/m8eXpLQ2R0 pic.twitter.com/3CldS6H0Vb— Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) April 18, 2020
A majority of the protesters, who have shown up at state houses and governors mansions across America, are openingly making light of social distancing statutes, stay at home orders and quarantining guidelines for those who have moved locations or contracted the deadly disease.
At a protest this week in St. George, Utah, Kate Dalley, a local conservative talk show radio host questioned whether COVID-19 is even a real problem.
"Why ruin our lives to keep us safe?" Dalley said during a Facebook livestream. "Give me a three-day virus, I'm totally cool with that, just don't ruin my life to do it."
On the West Coast, protest broke out in Huntington Beach, California came out in the masses with signs like "Quarantine the Sick, NOT the Healthy" and others like it.
President Trump hasn’t been making matters any better regarding safety and facts. On Friday, he called for his followers on Twitter to “LIBERATE” certain cities, which contradicted his statement the previous day that governors had the final say about when businesses in their state would re-open.
LIBERATE MINNESOTA!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020
LIBERATE MICHIGAN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020
LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020
Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call
