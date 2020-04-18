Trump Advisor Compares ‘Reopen America’ Protestors To Rosa Parks

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 31: Stephen Moore of The Heritage Foundation is interviewed by CQ in his Washington office, August 31, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

GOP strategist Stephen Moore is receiving heavy backlash on social media.

One of Donald Trump’s appointees to be a part of the White House council to reopen the country believes conservatives who are protesting Democratic governors to “reopen America” despite the obvious Covid-19 risks are like Rosa Parks.

GOP strategist Stephen Moore made the comment this weekend in a Washington Post story published about the fringe nationwide protests of people who are demanding the economy re-open regardless of the risks of spreading the coronavirus, which is still at its peak.

The so-called protests are in response to stay-at-home orders in 42 states that have banned anyone except essential workers from being in public. The orders were issued to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, and has largely been considered successful when followed. Protesters believe these CDC-endorsed measures are infringing on their civil liberties.

"I think there's a boiling point that has been reached and exceeded,” he said. “I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties."

Of course, Moore’s getting ripped for his comments on social media.

A majority of the protesters, who have shown up at state houses and governors mansions across America, are openingly making light of social distancing statutes, stay at home orders and quarantining guidelines for those who have moved locations or contracted the deadly disease.

At a protest this week in St. George, Utah, Kate Dalley, a local conservative talk show radio host questioned whether COVID-19 is even a real problem.

"Why ruin our lives to keep us safe?" Dalley said during a Facebook livestream. "Give me a three-day virus, I'm totally cool with that, just don't ruin my life to do it."

On the West Coast, protest broke out in Huntington Beach, California came out in the masses with signs like "Quarantine the Sick, NOT the Healthy" and others like it.

President Trump hasn’t been making matters any better regarding safety and facts. On Friday, he called for his followers on Twitter to “LIBERATE” certain cities, which contradicted his statement the previous day that governors had the final say about when businesses in their state would re-open.

