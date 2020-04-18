Trump Advisor Compares ‘Reopen America’ Protestors To Rosa Parks

One of Donald Trump’s appointees to be a part of the White House council to reopen the country believes conservatives who are protesting Democratic governors to “reopen America” despite the obvious Covid-19 risks are like Rosa Parks.

GOP strategist Stephen Moore made the comment this weekend in a Washington Post story published about the fringe nationwide protests of people who are demanding the economy re-open regardless of the risks of spreading the coronavirus, which is still at its peak.

The so-called protests are in response to stay-at-home orders in 42 states that have banned anyone except essential workers from being in public. The orders were issued to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, and has largely been considered successful when followed. Protesters believe these CDC-endorsed measures are infringing on their civil liberties.

"I think there's a boiling point that has been reached and exceeded,” he said. “I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties."

Of course, Moore’s getting ripped for his comments on social media.