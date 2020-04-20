NYPD Breaks Up Underground Party With Over 50 People At Brooklyn Barbershop

An underground party at a Brooklyn barbershop was broken up by police on Sunday (April 19) after it violated social distancing rules.

Police showed up at eNVee Barbershop on Avenue L near 87th Street in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn shortly after 10 pm. They discovered a large group of people partying in the basement of the non-essential business which was determined by the state once the citywide shut down went into effect last month.

The party reportedly contained over 50 people and some 60 summonses were issued by police to those individuals violating social distancing rules in the city and two people were arrested in connection to a gun also found at the party.

According to the New York Daily News, one man at the scene claimed on social media that he was hired as a cameraman to shoot a music video, but the NYPD, wasn’t buying that excuse. They said there was no music video and that the party was held with “no purpose.”

On March 21, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered the closure of barber shops, beauty parlors and nail salons to help limit the spread of Covid-19.

As of Monday, the coronavirus death toll is 41,186, with 771,980 active positive cases nationwide. New York continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in the country.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.