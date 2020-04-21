BET House Party Presents: DIY Face Masks With J. Harris Designs

Tune in for a live DIY face mask and conversation about entrepreneurial pivots during the COVID-19 crisis with J. Harris Designs.

Spread the word and tune into @BET on Facebook April 21 at 10 AM PT/1:00 PM EST!

The BET House Party series on IG Live and Facebook will feature daily programming designed to inspire, entertain and empower our community. From musical performances and DJ sets to master classes and lifestyle hacks, follow @BET for the daily schedule.