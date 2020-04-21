Michelle Obama Delivers Message On Urban Radio To Get People Even More Serious About Avoiding COVID-19

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
While cities and states continue to measure the spread of coronavirus, with one state attempting reopening by the end of the week, former First Lady Michelle Obama is focusing on keeping the most vulnerable communities safe while suggesting we all continue to follow social distancing guidelines.
Mrs. Obama released an audio public service announcement on Tuesday (April 21) that went out on several syndicated urban radio shows including “The Breakfast Club”; “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”; “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” and “Nick Cannon Mornings.”
“If you want to catch up with someone you love or get together for dinner, or church or birthday, we have to do it over the phone or by video,” explains Mrs. Obama. “And if you have to go to the grocery store or the doctor or take a walk to stretch your legs, just stay six feet away from others and wash your hands before and after.”
This is not the only initiative our Forever First Lady is participating in while the nation is under quarantine from the coronavirus pandemic. She has also begun working with PBS Kids to host a weekly storytime livestream called “Mondays with Michelle Obama,” which can be viewed on the PBS Kids Facebook page and YouTube channel along with Penguin Random House’s Facebook page.
“At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories (and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break),” she said in a statement.
And, she’s not stopping there. Mrs. Obama has also used her influence, connecting with Hollywood friends to put emphasis on voting. Monday night, she joined actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson for a voter registration #CouchParty2.0 with the advocacy group she co-chairs, When We All Vote. During her appearance, she voiced support for absentee ballots.
RELATED | Michelle Obama Kicks Off When We All Vote's #CouchParty 2.0 With D-Nice And Other Celeb Guests
“After what happened in Wisconsin a couple of weeks ago, I don’t think you need me to tell you that this work is more urgent than ever before,” she said. “No one should have to choose between casting their ballot and keeping their families and communities safe.”
Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS