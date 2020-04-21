Michelle Obama Delivers Message On Urban Radio To Get People Even More Serious About Avoiding COVID-19

While cities and states continue to measure the spread of coronavirus, with one state attempting reopening by the end of the week, former First Lady Michelle Obama is focusing on keeping the most vulnerable communities safe while suggesting we all continue to follow social distancing guidelines.



Mrs. Obama released an audio public service announcement on Tuesday (April 21) that went out on several syndicated urban radio shows including “The Breakfast Club”; “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”; “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” and “Nick Cannon Mornings.”

“If you want to catch up with someone you love or get together for dinner, or church or birthday, we have to do it over the phone or by video,” explains Mrs. Obama. “And if you have to go to the grocery store or the doctor or take a walk to stretch your legs, just stay six feet away from others and wash your hands before and after.”

This is not the only initiative our Forever First Lady is participating in while the nation is under quarantine from the coronavirus pandemic. She has also begun working with PBS Kids to host a weekly storytime livestream called “Mondays with Michelle Obama,” which can be viewed on the PBS Kids Facebook page and YouTube channel along with Penguin Random House’s Facebook page.