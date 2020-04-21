Stacey Abrams And Rihanna Among Backers Of COVID-19 Fund

Stacey Abrams and Rihanna are joining forces to back the Project 100 initiative to help families who have been greatly impacted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Project 100 is led by GiveDirectly, Propel and Stand for Children, and aims to distribute $1,000 digital payments to 100,000 families, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Abrams helped announce the launch on Tuesday (April 21).

“The most economically vulnerable are struggling to survive, unable to afford groceries or medicines for their children, let alone cover utilities, car payments, and rent,” said Stacey Abrams. “Antiquated government technology has delayed assistance to tens of millions of families.”

More than $55 million of the $100 million has been raised from donors including Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation.

Other backers include Ariana Grande, the Schusterman Family Foundation, Google.org, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

GiveDirectly and Propel’s COVID-19 Relief Fund pilot program is already in process and has successfully distributed funding to nearly 5,000 families across 21 states in America’s most hardest hit areas.

“We all need to pull together and serve as many families and children as we can reach,” Abrams continued. “I hope anyone with the means to contribute to project 100 will do so.”