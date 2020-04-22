NAACP And BET Partner For Third Virtual Town Hall To Discuss New Realities In Education During COVID-19

The NAACP in conjunction with BET is slated to host part three of a four-part virtual town hall series focusing on the changing landscape of elementary, secondary, high school and university level education since the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the country several weeks ago.

The hour-long “Unmasked: A COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall Series Powered by NAACP & BET” will commence on Wednesday, April 22 at 7 PM EST and focus on the new reality of K-12 education following the coronavirus pandemic as well as its impact on universities. The third in an hour part series, these virtual sessions are a way to communicate how the NAACP is supporting the Black community’s efforts to build an action plan for positive change as we struggle through this pandemic.

Panelists will deliberate about the rising educational inequalities and how legislation can mitigate the burden African American students face during the pandemic.

Callers are able to participate via an interactive toll-free conference call that will stream LIVE on the NAACP’s website. To join via phone, dial (866) 757-0756 and to join the conversation on social media follow @NAACP and @BET.

Those on the call will be able to hear remarks from Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP; Dr. Marc Lamont Hill, Award-winning journalist and host of BET News; Senator Elizabeth Warren (MA); Bobby Scott, Chairman, House Committee on Education; Becky Pringle, National Education Association Vice President; Arthur Claiborne, Student Leader, North Carolina A&T State University; and Tiffany Dena Loftin, NAACP Youth and College Director.

As glaring racial disparities in COVID-19 infections and deaths continue to ravage the Black community, the NAACP and BET will be here to inform and educate African Americans on how civil rights organizations, political leaders and ordinary folks are dedicated to fighting these inequities and working together in the name of relief and recovery.

Join the conversation.