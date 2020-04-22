Kim Kardashian Fights For Release Of Sex Trafficking Survivor Convicted Of Killing Her Pimp

Alexis Martin, a sex trafficking survivor who was convicted of killing her pimp, has had her murder sentence commuted by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Martin’s story was recently featured in a criminal justice reform television show produced by Kim Kardashian called, "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project." A spokesman for Gov. DeWine tells PEOPLE that the 22-year-old Akron native is one of seven prisoners who will be released for safety reasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. The commutations were announced during the governor’s press conference on Friday (March 17).

Martin was convicted of first-degree murder and robbery charges for allegedly planning the murder of her pimp, Angelo Kerney, in 2013, after he raped and trafficked her. Martin, who was 15 at the time, was one of seven people involved in the plot; however, she was not the one who pulled the trigger.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Martin began serving her minimum 21-year sentence when she was 17 years old. Now, she’ll go through a supervised release that will require her to live in a group home for the time being.

During his Friday press conference, DeWine described the situation surrounding Martin’s case as “particularly unique.”

Via Twitter, Kardashian thanked DeWine for granting Martin’s clemancy.

“Alexis Martin is a sex traffic survivor and I was honored to be able to share her story on the Justice Project,” Kim wrote. “Thank you Governor DeWine for commuting her sentence.”