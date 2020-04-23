Future 40: Minda Harts Is Helping Black Women Secure Their Seat

Minda Harts is a best-selling author, known for her book "The Memo: What Women of Color Need to Know to Secure a Seat at the Table."

Founder of The Memo LLC, a career development company, Harts is a leading educator for women in the workplace. Her debut book, "The Memo," was released in late 2019 and serves as a must-read career guide for women of color.

Focused on her passion to help women elevate their careers, Harts hosts a weekly podcast called #SecureTheSeat.

She was named by American Express as one of the 25 Emerging Innovators of 2018.

Since founding her company in 2015, Hart has used her growing platform to help women strengthen their voice in their path toward success, and reveals many of the "ugly truths" about what women face at work that needs to be acknowledged and addressed.

"It's not just about having that seat [at the table], it's about owning it and making sure your voice is heard," Harts told NBC. "We don't speak up. Oftentimes people don't even know we want it. So we have to speak up."