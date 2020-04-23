Stacey Abrams Shades Trump Perfectly For Calling Her 'He' During Press Conference

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams apparently had a silent, but pointed response to President Trump referring to her as “he” during his White House Press Briefing on Wednesday April 22. On her Twitter page, the political rockstar and potential Joe Biden VP pick, included “she/her” in her bio to make clear how she should be described.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Trump was asked about Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to allow businesses in Georgia to reopen amid the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Trump said he disagreed with Kemp’s decision but also spoke about his support for Kemp in the gubernatorial election in 2018, which Abrams narrowly lost.



“He beat the superstar of their party...Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, they all went in, they campaigned for him very, very hard and he lost,” Trump said, continuing to use masculine gender pronouns to refer to Abrams.



After the highly contested gubernatorial election that Abrams narrowly lost, she has founded a progressive activist platform called FairFight that focuses on voter rights in Georgia. She has been mentioned several times as a potential Democratic vice-presidential candidate and told Elle magazine in a recent interview that she would be an “excellent running mate” for Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential nominee.

“I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve,” Abrams said.

She also recently shared her opinion about Kemp’s reopening decision, telling ABC’s The View that her state has not yet flattened its curve to keep the coronavirus under control.



"The mayors of our largest cities have all expressed deep concern as have our scientists. Georgia is not flattening the curve. We have one of the highest rates of infection and one of the lowest rates of testing," she said. "This makes no sense and it doesn't improve our economy. It simply puts more Georgians at risk."