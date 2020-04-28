BET House Party Presents: Black Girl Nerds Podcast Host Jaime Broadnax

Join us on Facebook Live today!

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Join us for a conversation today with with the host of Black Girl Nerds podcast, Jaime Broadnax who will talk about how and why she started Blackgirlnerd.com, her best T.V. and film recommendations to get you through this COVID-19 crisisand a few pop culuture hot topics to keep you informed during the day. 

Spread the word and tune into @BET on Facebook April 28 at 10 AM PT/1:00 PM EST!

The BET House Party series on IG Live and Facebook will feature daily programming designed to inspire, entertain and empower our community. From musical performances and DJ sets to master classes and lifestyle hacks, follow @BET for the daily schedule.

