Georgia Applies For A Half A Billion To Fight The Impact Of The Coronavirus In Schools

Although Georgia Governor Brian Kemp insisted on opening businesses like bowling alleys, tattoo parlors and hair salons, the state is still requiring millions in aid to fight the coronavirus in its schools.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the Georgia Department of Education is “applying this week for more than $457 million in federal subsidies that Congress allotted to schools as part of the CARES Act, the $2 trillion economic stimulus package approved in March.”



Kenneth Dyer, superintendent of schools in Dougherty County, which is the top hotspot for coronavirus related deaths in Georgia, said, “It’s tough when you need to look at possible budget reductions but also provide enough resources to meet the increased needs of your students.”

The AJC also reports money would be spread out according to the size of each school district and the areas most impacted by the coronavirus. However, the numbers are preliminary.



As of now, according to The New York Times, over 23,000 people are infected with the virus in Georgia and there are over 900 deaths. However, the rates of infection and death toll are both more than likely much higher. As Stacey Abrams has pointed out, Georgia has the 14th highest infections in the country yet the seventh lowest testing rate.