Democratic Congressman Criticizes Stacey Abrams For Wanting To Be Biden’s VP Pick

In a podcast on Tuesday (April 28), Missouri Democrat Rep. WM. Lacy Clay called Stacey Abrams’ lobbying for the vice president position under presidential candidate Joe Biden to be “inappropriate.”

Clay believes that Abrams has gone too far by publicly touting her qualifications for vice president, according to the right-wing blog The Daily Caller, which was first to report the comments.

“I’ll tell you what is somewhat offensive to me, is when you are marketing yourself as a VP candidate,” Clay told the Tangazo! podcast, adding, "For you to be out there marketing and putting on a PR campaign that way, I think it’s inappropriate."

Clay added to his remarks that candidates who had conceded their own personal races, whether as one of Biden’s 2020 rivals like Sen. Bernie Sanders or someone who lost a statewide bid, such as Abrams, are not in a position to make demands on the party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

Abrams, a former Georgia lawmaker, lost her gubernatorial bid in 2018.

“Here’s what I do know — and it’s like all of the other presidential candidates, Democratic presidential primary candidates and their supporters, OK, we went through a process, Bernie Sanders has conceded, and this applies to Stacey [Abrams], too,” Clay said.