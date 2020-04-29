Governor Apologizes To Man Named Tupac Shakur After Claiming He Filed Fake Unemployment Claim

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear found himself apologizing on Tuesday (April 28) to a citizen of his state whose real name is Tupac Shakur after he pointed to the man’s unemployment claim as an example of fraud.
"I talked to him on the phone today. I apologized," Beshear said, according to PEOPLE. "I told him how it happened. But it's my fault. He was gracious. I said I'm sorry if I embarrassed him or caused him any attention he didn't want. He ended the call, 'God bless.' "
RELATED: White Man Named Tupac Shakur Arrested In Tennessee
At a time when unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic is skyrocketing, clogging the unemployment system with phony applications is no laughing matter. So, on Monday, Beshear planned to make an example of a person he thought was a prankster.
"We had somebody apply for unemployment for Tupac Shakur here in Kentucky," Beshear said during his Monday press conference.
The full name of the Kentucky applicant is Tupac Malik Shakur.
Shakur, the rapper, died in 1996 after being shot and killed in Las Vegas.
State officials are now working on the unemployment claim that was filed in March.
Photo Credit: Gramercy Pictures/Getty Images
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS