Governor Apologizes To Man Named Tupac Shakur After Claiming He Filed Fake Unemployment Claim

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear found himself apologizing on Tuesday (April 28) to a citizen of his state whose real name is Tupac Shakur after he pointed to the man’s unemployment claim as an example of fraud.

"I talked to him on the phone today. I apologized," Beshear said, according to PEOPLE. "I told him how it happened. But it's my fault. He was gracious. I said I'm sorry if I embarrassed him or caused him any attention he didn't want. He ended the call, 'God bless.' "

RELATED: White Man Named Tupac Shakur Arrested In Tennessee

At a time when unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic is skyrocketing, clogging the unemployment system with phony applications is no laughing matter. So, on Monday, Beshear planned to make an example of a person he thought was a prankster.

"We had somebody apply for unemployment for Tupac Shakur here in Kentucky," Beshear said during his Monday press conference.