Minneapolis Mosque Broadcasts Ramadan Call To Prayer Five Times A Day

A Minneapolis mosque will publicly broadcast the call to prayer from a loudspeaker five times a day starting on April 23 for the first time.

Members of the community told Al Jazeera that the adhan, as the call is known, from the mosque’s rooftop marked an historic moment.

“While the adhan is commonly broadcast throughout the Middle East, North Africa and other places, for many Muslims in the US, it is only heard inside mosques or community centers, the news outlet explained.

The call to prayer marked the start of Ramadan, a holy month on the Muslim calendar that is devoted to fasting, prayer, reflection and shared evening meals.