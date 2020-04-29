Minneapolis Mosque Broadcasts Ramadan Call To Prayer Five Times A Day

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A Minneapolis mosque will publicly broadcast the call to prayer from a loudspeaker five times a day starting on April 23 for the first time.
Members of the community told Al Jazeera that the adhan, as the call is known, from the mosque’s rooftop marked an historic moment.
“While the adhan is commonly broadcast throughout the Middle East, North Africa and other places, for many Muslims in the US, it is only heard inside mosques or community centers, the news outlet explained.
The call to prayer marked the start of Ramadan, a holy month on the Muslim calendar that is devoted to fasting, prayer, reflection and shared evening meals.
Traditionally, Muslims observe Ramadan by congregating within their mosque for daily prayer and an evening meal to break their fast. However, Islamic families in Minneapolis and other cities around the nation at home, sheltering in place to stem the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We wanted to touch those individuals who frequent this mosque and this community. If we cannot be physically together, at least this echo, this voice, this call to prayer can be an extension of us being together at this difficult time. To give some people some solace," Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of Minnesota's Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), told Al Jazeera.
Photo by STEPHEN MATUREN / AFP) (Photo by STEPHEN MATUREN/AFP via Getty Images
