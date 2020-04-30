Inspiring Teen Switches From Making Pet Bow Ties To Masks For Hospital Workers

A New Jersey teenager who has been celebrated for making bow ties to help animals get adopted is now putting his sewing talents towards making protective masks for frontline workers.

Darius Brown, 13, who created Beaux and Paws, in which he puts homemade bow ties on shelter animals to make them a bit more attractive to people looking for pets, has pivoted toward producing the masks for health care workers, according to PEOPLE.

The enterprising teen posted a message on Instagram on March 28 announcing his intention to help after news spread about hospitals nationwide running short on personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Today I am working on creating surgical masks to donate since the hospitals have a shortage on masks,” Brown shared. “This first one came out great.