Domestic Abuse Survivors Can Get Free Hotel Rooms In Chicago To Escape Unsafe Homes During Pandemic

People seeking safety from domestic violence in Chicago can now get free hotel rooms during the coronavirus pandemic.

Announced by the city on Tuesday (April 28), the program aims to combat the spike in reports of domestic violence amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Those in need of a room can call or text the Illinois Domestic Violence at 877-863-6338 anytime. The hotline will then place a hotel reservation for the caller to protect the caller’s privacy.

The program is funded by the state and reservations are coordinated through Airbnb and it’s subsidiary HotelTonight.

“We understand that the stay at home order has the potential to exacerbate the already traumatic circumstances for Chicagoans experiencing violence at home …,” Lori Lightfoot, Chicago’s mayor, said in a news release. “This new partnership with Airbnb creates a key link for individuals fleeing violent situations by affording them immediate safe shelter and enabling them to take the next steps in their journey of recovery and growth.”

Reports of domestic violence have significantly risen during the pandemic. The Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline received 6 percent more calls from Chicago residents in March compared to this time last year while the Chicago Police Department has experienced a 12 percent increase in domestic violence-related calls, according to city statistics.