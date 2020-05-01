Georgia Teens Team Up With Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey To Put On Virtual Prom

Siblings Hannah and Charlie Lucas are teaming up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to hold a virtual prom on Instagram for their fellow seniors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The two teens are giving Georgia high schoolers an opportunity to celebrate prom, but also the chance to win thousands of dollars in grants ranging from $200 to $2,500 to help pay for college. The money can also be used toward whatever immediate needs the winners may have.

DJ Jazzy Jeff, best known for his role on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and who has recovered himself from the coronavirus, will be spinning the music.

“It's really important. Honestly, without his initial donation, I don't think any of this would be possible,” Hannah, 18, tells Inside Edition of Dorsey’s donation.

Hannah and Charlie, who live in Georgia, launched an app called NotOK in 2018 to help teens who might be in emotional distress. With the touch of button, the app sends the user’s GPS location to trusted family or friends.

The party will be held on the Instagram Live of the NotOK App’s Instagram page.

Mental health tips will also be given during the prom to help celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month.