Black Man Attacked and Killed By Group Wearing Medical Masks

A group of men reportedly wearing medical face masks and gloves allegedly stabbed an United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) worker to death in an unprovoked attack just days before his father’s funeral.

According to The Guardian, on Sunday evening (April 26), 24-year-old David Gomoh was ambushed by a gang of four to five men just moments after he left his home in east London. The tragic incident happened close to the NHS Nightingale field hospital at the Excel center.

Authorities say Gomoh was simply an innocent target of the armed gang. His family has been left suffering “unimaginable torment” and are due to bury Gomoh’s father, who passed away from a coronavirus-related illness, on Wednesday.

Police claim Gomoh was stabbed multiple times during an incident that happened in less than 10 seconds as the gang spotted Gomoh, exited a car, and stabbed him repeatedly. They then got back in the vehicle and sped off.

Currently, investigators are trying to determine a possible motive. One theory being examined is that the gang was looking for revenge on anyone in that zip code.

Gomoh was a marketing graduate from South Bank University in London and worked in NHS supplies and procurement at St, Bartholomew’s Hospital in London. His job was to keep ensure first responders were equipped with the necessary supplies to save lives. He lived with his mother and sister.

“We were crying for Ken and David, who were the two most important men in my life. Not having all our friends and family there made things much worse,” explained Marian Gomoh to The Daily Mail about her husband’s funeral and the loss of her son.

“David was a good son, he had a lot to look forward to but now we are preparing for his funeral. His life was cruelly taken away from him and we still don't know who did it. All we want is justice.”