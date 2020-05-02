Black Man Attacked and Killed By Group Wearing Medical Masks

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A group of men reportedly wearing medical face masks and gloves allegedly stabbed an United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) worker to death in an unprovoked attack just days before his father’s funeral.
According to The Guardian, on Sunday evening (April 26), 24-year-old David Gomoh was ambushed by a gang of four to five men just moments after he left his home in east London. The tragic incident happened close to the NHS Nightingale field hospital at the Excel center.
Authorities say Gomoh was simply an innocent target of the armed gang. His family has been left suffering “unimaginable torment” and are due to bury Gomoh’s father, who passed away from a coronavirus-related illness, on Wednesday.
Police claim Gomoh was stabbed multiple times during an incident that happened in less than 10 seconds as the gang spotted Gomoh, exited a car, and stabbed him repeatedly. They then got back in the vehicle and sped off.
Currently, investigators are trying to determine a possible motive. One theory being examined is that the gang was looking for revenge on anyone in that zip code.
Gomoh was a marketing graduate from South Bank University in London and worked in NHS supplies and procurement at St, Bartholomew’s Hospital in London. His job was to keep ensure first responders were equipped with the necessary supplies to save lives. He lived with his mother and sister.
“We were crying for Ken and David, who were the two most important men in my life. Not having all our friends and family there made things much worse,” explained Marian Gomoh to The Daily Mail about her husband’s funeral and the loss of her son.
“David was a good son, he had a lot to look forward to but now we are preparing for his funeral. His life was cruelly taken away from him and we still don't know who did it. All we want is justice.”
Through her grief, Ms. Gomoh says there have been other acts of violence in their neighborhood, but her son’s killing has just made her terrified to stay any longer.
“David’s family are going through unimaginable torment. Within days his mother has seen the death of her husband and son; his sister has lost her brother and father, both are now heartbroken,” DI Tony Kirk of the Metropolitan police’s specialist crime command said, according to The Guardian.
He continued: “David was a young man who had worked hard to put himself through university and, like his mother, worked hard for the community in the NHS. At this time we believe the only thing David did to be murdered was walk down a street. He was apparently approached by a group of men wearing masks and stabbed multiple times in a ferocious assault.
“I have no doubt this was a planned attack that singled out David because he happened to be in that area,” Kirk concluded.
“David and his mother, who have done so much to help the community, now need the public to come forward and tell us what they know. If you have any information, please think of this young man and the suffering of his family and call us. If you don’t want to give your name, call Crimestoppers, but do make that call. David’s family deserves both answers and justice.”
Investigators are reportedly awaiting the results of a postmortem examination and are examining CCTV footage. No suspects have yet to be determined.
Photo by Ollie Millington/Getty Images
