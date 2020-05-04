Landlady Video Bragging About Taking Tenants’ Packages Over Late Rent Sparks Outrage

“My tenant is late on rent and is avoiding me but has money to order. So I take all their packages until they pay up,” said Abbe Awosanya in the video, which got 200,000 views on the social media platform according to the Daily Mail. She can be seen in the footage dancing around her home holding the packages she brags about taking.

Social media users didn’t take kindly to Awosanya’s behavior.

“What if it's their baby's formula? They have $20 but not $800 in rent,” one individual said in comments to the video.

“It's ok to be late during a pandemic, it's illegal to withhold packages,” said another.

To which Awosanya replied: “Thanks for the concern. All my mail but it's nice that y'all only care about renters like landlords don't have bills.”

But she later said it was all a joke and did it to point out that landlords need a break because they are suffering the effects of the pandemic, too. The packages, she said, in the comments were in reality all hers.

The TikTokvideo was flooded with more than 1,000 comments in less than a day.

"Honestly, in the past, I had this issue with other tenants and I wished I could do this to them because they were blatantly ignoring me," she wrote. "Nothing to do with current tenants."

She said that if her tenants had problems paying their rent, she’d be sympathetic with them and that they had been late in the past.

"Compassion should be for everyone because we are all going through the pandemic together," she told BuzzFeed News.

Awosanya also reportedly told Buzzfeed via text that the TikTok clip was a skit and that her current tenants are "all paid up."

Despite the backlash, Awosanya says she won’t be deleting the controversial video. "It’s already out there," she wrote. "There’s no hiding."