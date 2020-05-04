NYPD Social Distancing Violations Result In Violent Arrests And Accusations Of Racial Profiling

New York City police attempts to enforce social distancing measures last weekend resulted in a conflict between cops and residents with one officer caught on video striking a bystander on Saturday. The incident has angered activists who question just where and among whom these measures are being enforced.

The incident took place on a warm afternoon in lower Manhattan where police attempted to disperse a crowd that was violating rules mandated by the city to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Two people, identified by The New York Post as Shakiem Brunsom, 31, and Ashley Serrano, 22, allegedly would not move when told to do so by cops and resisted arrest, according to a police report, the newspaper said.

However, local news website Gothamist reports that things went awry after plainclothes officers ordered Brunsom and Serrano to separate even though witnesses say they were adhering to the six foot social distancing mandate.

Brunsom was wrestled to the ground while Serrano screamed of her innocence. That brought a crowd of spectators nearby, which in turn frustrated an officer, identified by The Post as Officer Francisco Garcia.

“Move the f*ck back right now!” Garcia warned an onlooker who police say pointed a taser at him and took an aggressive stance towards Garcia.

“What you flexing for? Don’t flex!” he says as he begins to spark his taser.

Officer Garcia can then be seen grabbing Donni Wright, 33, identified as the onlooker. Garcia can be heard on the video calling Wright the n-word, throwing him to the sidewalk, slapping him upside the head and kneeling on top of him as another officer applies handcuffs.