Barack And Michelle Obama To Give Virtual Commencement Speeches

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, graduation ceremonies have been canceled and many communities are opting for virtual ceremonies.

And now the Obamas are stepping up and will give virtual commencement speeches.

According to PEOPLE, an Obama spokeswoman said "they will participate in multiple virtual commencement celebrations for students, families and educators. President and Mrs. Obama will share messages of advice and inspiration across multiple platforms.”



The speeches will be delivered during the Dear Class of 2020 special via YouTube on June 6. Along with the Obamas, ‘global leaders, celebrities, creators and other voices” will be featured.



Additionally, on May 16, President Obama will appear with high school students on the primetime special Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, which will air on all major networks and online.

The virtual commencement speeches from the Obamas could be credited to 17-year-old Lincoln Debenham.



On April 14, he tweeted, “Hi @BarackObama! Like most high school/college seniors, I’m saddened by the loss of milestone events, prom & graduation. In an unprecedented time, it would give us great comfort to hear your voice. We ask you to consider giving a national commencement speech to the class of 2020.”