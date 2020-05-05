Future 40: Showrunner Nkechi Carroll Is Telling Our Stories

Nkechi Okoro Carroll is the executive producer and showrunner of the acclaimed drama series All American. Born in New York and raised in Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire and England, she spent time creating short films that were featured in film festivals on multiple continents.

Those successes caught the eye of some executives in Hollywood, resulting in her landing roles with Fox Broadcasting Company — from story editor for Bones to producer of Rosewood and The Resident. In 2018 she inked a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television and has since been praised for the successes of All American.

“As the mother of two Black boys, I want to see this show on television. So I’ve been involved since the start,” Carroll said about working on All American. “We look forward to continuing to tell these stories that I think haven’t really been told on network TV.”

While writing and producing, Carroll also worked for the Federal Reserve, analyzing the impact of monetary policy decisions on the domestic money markets. She and her husband, Jon Carroll also hosted the internet-based talk-show A Breath of Fresh Air with Jon and Nkechi.