Director Of Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ Explains Change To President Barack Obama’s Title

Some people were confused and, quite frankly insulted, when watching ESPN’s 10-part docu-series The Last Dance, which tells the story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during the momentous 1997-1998 season, that our 44th president was credited as “Barack Obama: Former Chicago Resident.”



The episode that aired this past Sunday had our forever POTUS properly credited as President Barack Obama. Now, director Jason Hehir is speaking out.



He told Boston.com, "What's been the most fun is to see the little subtle things that we've done and just kind of forgot about that are catching people's attention, like the 'Former Chicago Resident' that we put under Barack Obama.”



Hehir explained the title was a joke, "That was just kind of a little inside joke in our edit room because I was pretty adamant that when we have a celebrity, we wanted it to be organic to the story. We don't want to just have a president for president's sake.

RELATED: How To Watch ESPN’s Michael Jordan Documentary Early

"Even though Obama is a basketball fanatic, he's not qualified to speak on the significance of the Chicago Bulls and Michael's style of play like a Bob Ryan would be. The reason he was in there is that he was a former Chicago resident," he continued.

"It was crazy that the internet being what it is, I've seen people who are investigating whether I'm a Democrat or Republican. I'm a huge Obama fan, so for people to say it's disrespectful and I did that on purpose. I mean, come on. I promise you he will be the president by the end of the series."

The Last Dance premieres two new episodes every Sunday until May 17 at 9 pm EST on ESPN.