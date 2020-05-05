Malia Obama Reflects On Her Mother’s Influence In ‘Becoming’ Documentary

On Tuesday, January 10, (l-r), Malia Obama, and her mom, First Lady Michelle Obama, share a hug onstage, after U.S. President Barack Obama delivered his farewell address to the American people at McCormick Place Convention Center. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)

The documentary hits Netflix tomorrow.

Michelle Obama’s Netflix documentary Becoming is slated to premiere on the streaming service tomorrow, however, some of what’s in it is already being reported.

One interesting tidbit, according to PEOPLE, is how emotional Malia Obama was during her mother’s post-White House blockbuster book tour in support of her memoir Becoming.

During one of her tour stops, Malia is reportedly seen visiting Michelle backstage.

"You're so good, I love you too much," Malia says to Michelle. "I cried again.”

"Why you always crying?" Mrs. Obama asks her.

"It's always so..." Malia begins. "This has demonstrated in a way — it’s just like, damn, those eight years weren’t for nothing. You know? You see that huge crowd out there and that last kind of speech you gave about — people are here because people really believe in hope and hope in other people."

She continues: "And also every time you guys play Stevie Wonder, I don’t know, I cry a little bit."

Becoming follows the former first lady promoting her bestselling memoir during her accompanying tour and some of her related community activism that empowers girls and young women.

Malia and her sister Sasha are currently in college. Malia attends Harvard University while Sasha is working on her undergraduate degree at the University of Michigan.

Watch the full Becoming trailer below.

Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

